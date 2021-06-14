Principal’s sentencing over husband's murder won’t heal marriages

The recent sentencing of former Icaciri Girls Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni, has elicited mixed reactions.

Ms Muthoni was sentenced to 30 years in jail for murdering her husband on September 13, 2013. While pronouncing the sentence, Justice Joel Ngugi described her as a vengeful wife who planned and financed her husband's murder.

“I do not want to see this sentencing as a solution. A simple research will tell you her conviction was not the first of its kind. We have hundreds of them; and yet such raw violence in the marriage institution persists. It tells you the problem is bigger than what the naked eye sees,” Maendeleo ya Wanawake Central region chairperson Lucy Nyambura tells nation.africa.

The prosecution had demonstrated that Ms Muthoni was angered by the fact that her husband had an affair with another woman, who was lucky to escape the murder plot because her M-Pesa shop at Kiria-ini town was near a police station.

Ms Nyambura says the solution to the rocky marriage institution lies in campaigns to strengthen anger management and address mental health.

“If we manage to deal with these two issues, it would be easy to talk of counselling, forgiveness, parting of ways in peace and starting all over again,” she notes.

Harmonious relationships

As things are, Ms Nyambura adds, many family and marriage counsellors, motivational speakers and governance tools are preaching harmonious relationships without first addressing the underlying conditions.

She notes that in the background of Ms Muthoni’s tribulations lie inspiring cases including that of Faith Wairimu Maina in September 2013. Ms Wairimu was spared jail for hiring hit men to murder her husband.

“Her husband Mr John Muthee, told the court that since he did not die, he was willing to forgive his wife for the sake of their children and family,” Ms Nyambura says.

Ms Maina had paid Sh40, 000 as deposit to have her husband murdered as punishment for his alleged infidelity. She had committed to settle the balance of Sh160, 000 if the hit men brought her husband’s blood-soaked clothes and bank card pin numbers as evidence. Unknown to her, one of the hit men was an undercover policemen who ended up arresting her.

It is such outcomes that make Evangelist Jennifer Mulala of the Thika town Christ the King Evangelism mission say: “In the face of all this adversity in the marriage institution, we still have a strong passion for children and family.”

Igniting factors

She terms Ms Muthoni’s sentencing as “deserving yes, but will not heal the marriage institution as long as we are not dealing with the igniting factors.”

“Jail terms will never deter such violence in relationships. We got to be more creative to rescue the mind from breaking down to explore violence as a solution,” she says.

Federation of African Women Educationists in Kenya coordinator Cecilia Gitu says forgiveness should be made a national motto.

“Forgiveness might seem challenging, since many think it pertains to forgetting what happened, implying the pain that caused was no big deal and automatically resuming your previous relationship. It is not. Forgiveness simply means opting to let go of your anger, hurt and desire for vengeance,” she says.

Dr Josephine Kibara a psychologist, says in sentencing Ms Muthoni, the justice system served two cross purposes; proving that murder is evil and that society will always punish effects of mental instability.

“Vengeance embedded in the mind is a serious mental condition. That is why we always say forgiveness helps one to heal. Holding onto resentment is a mental disorder that soars and denies one peace. Those vengeance pangs are bred of emotional wounds that are open and raw and need closing and healing, not jailing,” she says.

Access support

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei who is also an advocate, says “forgiveness allows one to let go of pain and continue with a lighter heart, hence avoiding instances where you initiate hurt on who wronged you.”

Ms Shollei tell nation.africa that forgiveness enables one to set off on a journey away from vengeful anger and resentment before they seep into all areas of your life — like they have done in the life and family of Ms Muthoni.

She says the State should help citizens access support in dealing with life challenges, relationship stress included.

“The State’s duty is not entirely limited to jailing wrongdoers…It also has a duty to help its citizens correct the environment and circumstances that lead to wrongdoing. Creating employment opportunities reduce crime…Some of the relationship stresses we have are connected to bad governance,” she says.

“We attempt to prompt you to first recall and visualise the act of betrayal that hurt you,” says Ms Shollei in reference to a program that most legal counsellors prescribe to distress calls hurting in anger.

“We coax you to empathise without minimising, then manage you to altruism that is looking at forgiveness as a gift you give, just as it’s one you’d want to receive, convince you that committing to forgiveness by writing about your decision or telling someone about it frees the mind. Lastly, we make you understand that you reserve the right to hold on to your choice to forgive,” she says.

