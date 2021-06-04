Pride of a nation: The three tenacious girls who topped their class

Edith Musomba scored the highest among the 16-year-old candidates who sat for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

With an ‘A’ of 87.013 marks, Musomba an alumni of Machakos Girls High School, looks forward to joining university to specialise in neurosurgery.

She says she has witnessed many cases of patients with neurological disorders yet there are few neurosurgeons to treat them.

“I want to be that neurosurgeon who saves families from distress of travelling to other countries to get the needed services,” she says.

She attributes her sterling performance to her self-discipline, elder brother's motivation and mother's support.

She had a habit of waking up at 4am to study and go to sleep at 10pm, a routine she says has stuck with her.

“I had become so used to waking up that early till now I struggle to sleep beyond 4am,” she says.

Her brother had scored an A-minus in his KCSE exams and her determination was to push the bar to the highest and she did.

“My mother has been my greatest supporter. She has always been there for me. She never missed school meetings. She encouraged me all the time telling me 'I am the best’. I am really grateful to have her,” she says.

Edith Musomba scored the highest marks among the 16-year-old candidates who sat for the 2020 KCSE exams. She had an ‘A’ of 87.013 marks. Photo credit: File | n

Her performance has, however, come with a cost. Her secondary education was at risk of coming to an abrupt end. Had it been for a local non-profit profit organisation that took up her educational expenses, Musomba could have dropped out of school at Form One.

“I did not perform well in Form One because I was so stressed about school fees. My mother struggled to raise my fees. She even begged the school principal to allow me to remain in school while she sought means to raise the fees,” she says.

Thankfully, the non-profit organisation that also mentored her, came to her rescue and paid her fees through to Form Four. And from Form Two onwards, she topped the class. She was at peace that her studies won't be interrupted again, she observes.

She says God exceeded in answering her prayers.

“I had asked him to let me be among the top 100. He did not only do so, but He amazingly went ahead and blessed me with this top position,” she says.

She is grateful to her peasant parents for buying her a phone on hire purchase that she used to access online classes during the seven months the schools were closed.

Her appeal now is for a well-wisher to cover her university fees till she hits 18 years, when she can apply for the education loan from the Higher Education Loans Board.

Miriam Chepleting’ who sat her KCSE exams at Moi Girls - Eldoret led among the candidates with special needs.

Chepleting’, a survivor of cancer of the bone scored 84.886 marks. The cancer cost her the right leg at age 13. It was amputated and is fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Miriam Chepleting’ who sat her KCSE exams at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret led among the candidates with special needs. The bone cancer survivor scored 84.886. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Two things kept her focused on excelling. First, her experience; she knew it was only through performing well in school that she could become an oncologist. She says sciences and mathematics were her best subjects.

“I want to be an oncologist so that I can create awareness about cancer. So that people know the importance of going for early diagnosis,” she says.

Second, seeing her mother and four other siblings live a better life. Her mother has single-handedly raised the five of them through farming in her Kitale farm, in Trans Nzoia County.

To keep up with online classes, Chepleting’ says her mother bought her a phone and ensured she had sufficient bundles.

She says although English tended to be a challenging subject to her, she participated in group discussions, which helped her master the language and finally got to score an A-minus.

As she looks towards becoming an oncologist, her wish for now, is to get a better quality prosthetic leg and a well-wisher to support her mother in educating her.

Sharon Terer is the overall top female candidate in the 2020 KCSE.

She knew she could be among the top 10 in her school-Kenya High School-but did not think she would feature among those leading nationally. She scored 87.173 marks.

Sharon Chepng’eno Terer, the top 2020 KCSE examination female candidate. The Kenya High School student scored an A of 87.173 points taking second place. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

For her, leading other female candidates was a testament that you can achieve what you want if you put your mind to it, she says.

In Form One, she ranked 44 out of 50 students in her stream.

When she took the results to her father, she says, he just looked at her without saying a word. That hit her hard.

She knew she had terribly disappointed him. From that point, she committed to improving her performance.

She worked so hard that she came second in her Form Two exams.

“With that ranking, I realised 'Oh, I have the potential, why can't I utilise it,” she says.

Armoured with the right attitude, she kept her pace steady up to the final stride.

But too much pressure overwhelms her, she says. And hence, the period during which they studied from home allowed her to study at her own pace.

“Before the break, I had reached a point I felt like I am stagnant. Yes, I was attending one lesson to another, but I was falling behind in comprehension. So that break really helped me to revise well and understand what we were being taught,” says Sharon who wants to be a dentist.

She says her desk mate with whom they enjoyed a symbiotic learning relationship, played a great role in her excellence.

Morning hours were a struggle for her while the desk mate had problems keeping her eyes open in the evening.

So to avoid falling asleep, they could keep each other standing with books in their hands, in turns.

She is also thankful to her parents who she says never put demands on her that she must score an ‘A’.

“They allowed me to study at my own pace. They knew I'm responsible for my future and so they accorded me all the support without putting too much pressure on me.”

As such, she has a message for parents: “One child can get an ‘A’ but another is not destined for the same grade. Be aware that all children have different capabilities, so help them build them, not force them to become what is beyond their limits.”