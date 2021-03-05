President Uhuru to witness Kisima anti-FGM declaration

President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (L) and Rosallina Lenanyokeil, a survivor of FGM from Samburu, during the launch of the National Policy for Eradication of FGM at State House, Nairobi in 2019.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President will today, March 5, witness the Kisima declaration to end female genital mutilation (FGM) in Samburu County.
  • Kenya outlawed the practice eight years ago, but it continues as some communities that believe it is necessary for social acceptance and increases marriage prospects.
  • One in five women and girls aged between 15 and 49 in Kenya have undergone the female genital cut.

All eyes are set on President Uhuru Kenyatta's commitment to end female genital mutilation (FGM) by 2022 amid high prevalence rates in some parts of the country.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.