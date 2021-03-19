President Samia’s tough task; right Magufuli’s wrongs

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Samia Suluhu Hassan has officially taken over as Tanzania's sixth President.
  •  Ms Hassan is set out for a tough task – to right any wrongs left by her predecessor, and to raise high the mantle of women in leadership.
  • Magufuli is infamous for reinforcing the policy on expelling pregnant girls from school and disallowing the re-entry of the teen mothers, a decision that had been challenged in the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights by women rights advocates.

Tanzania’s former Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has officially taken over as the country’s sixth president.   She is to complete the remainder of the five-year presidential term after the death of John Pombe Magufuli.

