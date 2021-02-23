Pregnant women, new-borns pay the price of health workers strike

A deserted female ward at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County. All patients admitted at the facility were discharged due to the ongoing nurses' strike. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since health workers went on strike in December last year, at least four women have died from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth complications in Taita Taveta.
  • Pregnant women now seek services in private facilities or the risky option of giving birth at home.
  • Even though the government introduced Linda Mama, a free health insurance cover targeting pregnant women in rural areas and poor households, not all women in the county enrol for it. 

The interruption of medical services due to the ongoing health workers’ strike, has caused untold suffering to Taita Taveta residents with women and children paying the price.

