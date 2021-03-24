Poverty, drought push Kilifi girls to engage in sex for food

Women in Ganze trek long distances to fetch water. The area is currently experiencing drought forcing many families to go hungry with school girls seeking other means to get food.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

  • Lorry drivers and boda boda operators in  Ganze Sub-county prey on girls as young as 15 years.
  • Many families are starving due to the current drought and children are going to school without food.
  • The school feeding program played a great role in retaining girls in schools because even if they did not have food at home, they were assured of a meal in school.

There is public outcry in Kilifi as young girls engage in sex for food.

