Post Covid-19 plans must consider intergenerational approach

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) provided another opportunity to celebrate the gains made in women’s rights protection over the years. At the same time, we reflected on the vicious cycle of exclusion, discrimination, violence, abuse, and neglect of women that has persisted over time since the first IWD was first celebrated a century ago.

Through its slogan #ChooseToChallenge, IWD 2021 allowed us to highlight the struggles women continue to face with a view to harnessing transformative initiatives as we step up global efforts to end all forms of discrimination against women. We will continue to amplify the voice of women and tap into power of their agency to ensure that they participate fully in the social, political, and economic spheres of life.

Under the IWD2021 theme 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’, the global consensus is that empowerment of women in all spheres of life is fundamental for the development of all nations. This includes economic empowerment, dignifying and decent work, income security including in old age, and zero discrimination for a well-functioning, participatory and representative society.

The IWD2021 was marked in the most unusual of times as countries continue to experience the Covid-19 pandemic. For women in Kenya, the pandemic has left in its wake several challenges ranging from increased violence and abuse, lack of access to services owing to the insecurity that accompanied the containment measures, increased poverty exacerbated by unemployment resulting from the economic downturn that Covid-19 heralded in most countries.

It is even worse for older women and of specific concern because pre Covid-19, the World Health Organisation already estimated that one in six older people - that is people above the age of 60 - globally, were subjected to abuse in 2019.

Emerging evidence indicates that containment measures instituted by governments to flatten the Covid-19 curve have left, and continue to leave older persons alone, and more exposed to violence owing to this increased vulnerability.

The legislative and policy frameworks in place in particular, have continued to focus more on the protection of young girls and women within the reproductive age bracket at the exclusion of older women. We continue to witness violence against older women such as sexual violence, lynching and neglect by their children yet we do not have sufficient arrests of perpetrators of these vices to serve as deterrence.

Law enforcement officers have not been able to effectively carry out investigations into reported cases of abuse against older women. As a result, violence against this age group of women continues to be on the increase where society perceives them as a threat.

All this has direct impact on the capacity of women to participate in leadership and decision making. While countries and communities shift focus to building back better from the Covid-19 pandemic, women across all ages are struggling to recover from the consequences of abuse including sexual abuse, and to survive the new levels of poverty that the pandemic has ushered them into.

There has, however, not been much meaningful change in the structural arrangements in policy and practice that are available to address these issues. And yet, women continue to demonstrate awe- inspiring levels of resilience.

We have, as a global community, the rare opportunity now and not later, to honour the resilience of women by finally addressing the exclusion and discrimination against women and girls, and older women. We cannot build back better without tapping into the voice and agency of women, in particular older women, in the ongoing decision-making processes including those related to post Covid-19 recovery.

We Choose to Challenge the structural anchors of historic, cultural, and socio-economic barriers that prevent women from participating in leadership and decision-making, and which stand in the way of an equitable society where women of all ages have equal access to the resources of their nations and communities.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has shone the light on the vulnerability of older persons, the post Covid-19 arrangements must put a premium on an intersectional and intergenerational approach to addressing these vulnerabilities.

We must always remember that age is a continuum, and the current crop of young women will experience the same problems that older women are facing, when they inevitably move into the older age bracket, unless the structural underpinnings of these problems are addressed with the age progression in mind.

The protection of older women should be prioritised through laws and policies. The unique circumstances that they face should be reflected in decision making by policy makers, especially now within the Covid-19 pandemic. As the county gears up to embark and scale up the vaccination program, the older women should be prioritised alongside the older men.

Access to the vaccine should be well factored in given that basics such as mobility to health care centres remain a challenge to older persons. We must also ensure medical exploitation of the older women, especially due to literacy barriers does not take place. The vaccination of this target group must be preceded by comprehensive information and education on the vaccine.