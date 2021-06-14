Ports authority donates Sh6m for GBV centre in Lamu

Survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Lamu have a reason to smile after Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) donated Sh6 million for the construction of a safe house for women at Mokowe.

Speaking during the handover of the cheque at KPA offices in Lamu town at the weekend, acting Managing Director Rashid Salim, said the donation is part of Lamu Port’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) to the locals.

There have been cries from women and girls undergoing SGBV in parts of Lamu with Mokowe, Hindi, Mpeketoni and Witu leading the chart.

Last week, women rights’ bodies raised the alarm over increased GBV cases in the region following massive job losses. Most fishermen were rendered jobless following the dredging activities at the new Lamu Port (Lapsset).

Mr Salim said KPA and Lamu Port would continue with their CSR programs in Lamu to cultivate a good working relationship between them and the local community.

“We have donated Sh6 million for the Mokowe Women Safe Centre. We have also issued Sh646,000 to Football Kenya Federation Lamu branch, for local youth to engage in sports and avoid drugs. There is also a free medical camp we are holding in Hindi for locals to feel the presence of the Lamu Port and KPA here. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Lamu Women Representative Ruweida Obbo who was present during the event, said culture is still a hindrance to effective reporting of SGBV in the county, noting that the establishment of the safe centre is crucial.

Suffer silently

She urged the local community to rise up against the culture that demeans women and instead seek to empower them, noting that many women and girls suffer silently after being subjected to GBV because they have no place to run to.

The legislator urged the community to embrace and encourage women and girls to have access to education.

“The Sh6million donation has come on time. We launched the Lamu safe centre at Mokowe last year but construction has been ongoing at a slow pace due to financial challenges. The project can now run smoothly,” said Ms Obbo.

In March last year, the government announced plans to build a rescue centre at Mokowe in honour of slain Public Works Principal Secretary, Mariam El Maawy.

Ms Maawy died in September 2017 at a South Africa hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during an Al-Shabaab attack in Mpeketoni on July 13, the same year.

The centre dubbed ‘Mariam El Maawy Empowerment and Rescue Centre’ will hold four sections, including a rescue centre for abused women, a boarding school for sexually abused girls, an ICT centre and a general section set towards improving education, economic and trade standards in the region.

