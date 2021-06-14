Ports authority donates Sh6m for GBV centre in Lamu

Acting KPA Managing Director Mr Rashid Salim (pictured) said the Sh6m for a GBV rescue centre donation is part of Lamu Port’s CSRs to the locals.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Ports Authority has donated Sh6 million for the construction of a safe house for women at Mokowe in Lamu County.
  • Acting Managing Director Rashid Salim said KPA and Lamu Port would continue with their CSR programs in Lamu to cultivate a good working relationship between them and the local community.
  • There have been a rise in SGBV cases in parts of Lamu with Mokowe, Hindi, Mpeketoni and Witu.

Survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Lamu have a reason to smile after Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) donated Sh6 million for the construction of a safe house for women at Mokowe.

