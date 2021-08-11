Political parties cornered on enactment of gender rule

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati speaks during a media sector working group meeting in Mombasa on August 9, 2021. he said the commission will comply with the court orders on two-thirds gender rule.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Former chairperson NGEC and advocate of the High Court Winfred Lichuma says the 2017 High Court ruling on adherence to the respective provision is binding to political parties.
  • Ms Lichuma says the judgment is valid as it has not been challenged since it was made in April 2017, and failure to execute it would imply “the courts exist in a vacuum”.

Political parties will have no choice but to comply with the two-thirds gender principle when nominating candidates for parliamentary and senatorial elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.