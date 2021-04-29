Police officer 'assaults' woman over Sh720 debt

Police in Meru are seeking directions from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on whether to open charges against their colleague accused of assaulting a 20-year old businesswoman over a Sh720 debt.

Ms Keziah Gakii claims the officer based at Naari in Buuri East Sub-county hit her with a beer bottle, knocking her unconscious, two weeks ago.

The attack allegedly inside the ‘White House’ bar in Thimangiri area, also left her with a deep cut on her left temple, upper lip, and a chipped tooth while another one was left loose.

Imenti North police boss Laban Omol, said they had opened a file into the matter and were waiting for the ODPP’s recommendations on whether the officer would be charged or not.

“The said attack was in our area but the officer is based in a different sub-county. The OCS has prepared the file and has forwarded it to ODPP for direction. You are aware that we must seek the ODPP’s opinion before we open charges,” said Mr Omol.

Narrating her ordeal, Ms Gakii recounted how they were having refreshments with a friend within Meru town, when the officer arrived and she reminded him of the debt.

Regained consciousness

“He then picked a beer bottle and struck me with it. I passed out and fell to the ground and only regained consciousness minutes later. I was in a lot of pain,” she recounted.

Ms Gakii said she was treated at Meru Level Five Hospital where she received eight stitches and the teeth attended to by a dentist.

She was bedridden for three days.

Ms Gakii says she reported the matter about 10 days ago after she regained her strength.

“Together with another person, we have recorded statements and filled P3 form. I have known the police officer for about one year. He has been my customer and I extended the credit to him in January this year,” she recounted.

cwanyoro@gmail.com



