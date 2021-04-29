Police officer 'assaults' woman over Sh720 debt

Ms Keziah Gakii claims a Police officer based at Naari in Buuri East Sub-county hit her with a beer bottle, knocking her unconscious, two weeks ago.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Attack by officer allegedly inside the ‘White House’ bar in Thimangiri area left victim with a deep cut on her left temple, upper lip, and a chipped tooth while another one was left loose.
  • Imenti North police boss Laban Omol, said they had opened a file into the matter and were waiting for the ODPP’s recommendations on whether the officer would be charged or not.

Police in Meru are seeking directions from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on whether to open charges against their colleague accused of assaulting a 20-year old businesswoman over a Sh720 debt.

