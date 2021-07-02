Period products no longer ‘luxury, non-essential items’ in the UK

Laura Coryton, founder of the Stop Taxing Periods campaign.

Photo credit: Photo | Laura Coryton

By  Maya Oppenheim

The Independent (United Kingdom)

What you need to know:

  • From New Year’s Day 2021 onwards, period products in the UK were no longer classed as “luxury, non-essential items” and taxed at five per cent.
  • Activists, who have been campaigning to overhaul the tampon tax for years, said the change signals an end to a “sexist” taxation policy, which has been in place in the country since 1973.

“I thought I’m just going to go on a contraceptive pill to stop periods, as I couldn’t afford products,” Eleanor Covell says. “At the time, I thought it was a great idea. But I had weird cramps and my weight was up and down all the time.”

