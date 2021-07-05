Pastoralist women urged to contest political seats

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women in Nothern Kenya still battle social exclusion.
  • This immense disparaging of women has made it nearly impossible for the council of elders, who are vested with the responsibility of validating political candidates, to endorse women to run for political seats no matter how influential they are.

Northern Kenya has seen sluggish progress in women’s participation and representation in politics.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.