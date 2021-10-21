Paralympics star shines on Mashujaa Day

Asiya Mohammed, the first Kenyan female rower to qualify for Paralympics games was yesterday feted by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

At the age of two years, her legs and part of her left hand were mutilated after a train ran over her while she was playing at Ganjoni Estate, in Mombasa.

But her disability did not dim her future.

She nurtured her interest in sports while at Port Reitz Special School in Mombasa. One of her favourite sport was wheelchair racing.

But it was at Joy Town Secondary in Thika that her ability in sports bloomed. The teachers at the school sponsored her competition in the Standard Chartered Marathon 21km race.

"Because of my never say die attitude, I won a record six gold medals at the Standard Chartered Marathon and with the cash prize that accompanies the medals, I was motivated to work even harder, especially after I completed school and was now sponsoring myself,” she told the Nation in an earlier interview.

She started to row in December 2018 in Mombasa, following a training by experts from international rowing body at Tudor Water Sport.

Para rower Asiya Mohammed during a training session in August, at the Tokyo Sea Forest Waterway. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

“It was my first time in water in a boat and I used to capsize, but I soon got used to my balance and specialised in the ‘arms only’ category, which means using arms only to manipulate the boat, mainly for amputees and paralysed people… and I loved the game," she told the Nation.

In October, 2019, she entered qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and earned the African ticket to the Paralympics at the Africa Continental Qualification Regatta in Tunis.

She, however, had to fundraise for her ticket to the qualification competition in Tunis.