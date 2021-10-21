Paralympics star shines on Mashujaa Day

Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Kenya para rower Asiya Mohammed during the interview with nation.africa in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. 

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Asiya Mohammed, the first Kenyan female rower to qualify for Paralympics games was yesterday feted by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Mashujaa Day celebrations

