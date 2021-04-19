Over 100M girls to be married before age 18 over the next decade, says UN body

Saumu Alkano, an activist against girl child injustices including FGM and early marriages at their home in Marille, Marsabit County. Locals fear her more than they do local administrators for her activism.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UNICEF data released last year indicated that about 650 million girls and women alive today, were married as children.
  • Globally, UNICEF showed around 21 per cent of young women were married before their 18th birthday translating to 12 million girls.

In July last year, Kenyan authorities rescued a 12-year-old girl from Narok after she was married off to two different men in a span of one month.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.