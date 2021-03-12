Over 1,500 Migori teens got pregnant during the Covid-19 break

At least 1,500 school girls in Migori County conceived during the Covid-19 break, County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich has said.

Speaking to nation.africa from his office on Tuesday, Mr Cherutich confirmed that the affected girls were under antenatal care, noting that the county government was yet to trace all affected learners.

“We are making attempts to trace all the girls to go back to school. The effort has not borne fruit 100 per cent yet. We are coordinating the search operation in conjunction with the Ministry of Education officials and chiefs,” he said.

He noted that school heads had been advised to give such learners a conducive learning environment to resume studies.

“We plan to have them continue with their education, and it is encouraging that most school heads have made special arrangements including antenatal care for the girls,” Mr Cherutich said.

The county leadership led by Governor Okoth Obado and Woman Representative Dr Pamela Odhiambo have called for a multi-sectoral approach to address rising cases of teenage pregnancies.

This comes after several school girls reportedly eloped into neighbouring Tanzania and are yet to report back to school.

While launching the county sexual and gender-based violence policy on March 8, the duo expressed displeasure at the manner in which some parents were marrying off their underage daughters following the prolonged closure of schools during the Covid-19 break.

Parental responsibility

“We have to upscale surveillance along the borders to curb cases of children getting married off in Tanzania. Parents who collude with randy adults to marry off their daughters at a tender age should also be dealt with,” Mr Obado said.

He added: “Our girls, especially those living in Kuria and Nyatike Sub-counties have become so vulnerable when schools closed, we will heighten surveillance to ensure they are not molested in any way,” Mr Obado said.

The governor appealed to parents to take up their parental responsibility seriously, noting that issues affecting young girls and boys require concerted efforts.

“As major stakeholders in protecting our adolescents, parents play a pivotal role of guiding their children and instilling moral values in them during this pandemic,” Mr Obado said.

Dr Odhiambo said early marriage among communities living along the border towns had shot up since closure of schools, calling on local administrators to bring the culprits to book.

“We cannot take the girl-child education for granted. We have to protect them just like our parents did. If I was married off at a tender age, I would not be where I am today,” noted Dr Odhiambo.

Early last week, activists rescued four girls from Kuria East Sub-county who had been forced into early marriage and took them to rescue centres.

Ibyronian4@ke.nationmedia.com







