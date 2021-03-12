Over 1,500 Migori teens got pregnant during the Covid-19 break

Migori Governor Okoth Obado at his Rapogi home in September last year. He says the county will upscale surveillance along the borders to curb cases of children getting married off in Tanzania.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

What you need to know:

  • At least 1,500 school girls in Migori County conceived during the Covid-19 break, County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich has said.
  • The affected girls were under antenatal care.
  • County Governor Okoth Obado and Woman Representative Dr Pamela Odhiambo have called for a multi-sectoral approach to address rising cases of teenage pregnancies.

At least 1,500 school girls in Migori County conceived during the Covid-19 break, County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich has said.

