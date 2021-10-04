Outside their regular jobs, men perform a myriad domestic duties

Justice Matheka ruled that staying at home to take care of domestic matters is a significant contribution in a marriage.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Nathan B. Wangusi

What you need to know:

  • In a landmark ruling by Justice Matheka, which feminists have hailed as progressive, she asserted that it was unfair for courts to rule that housewives have no significant contribution to the financial progression of families.
  • Labour experts have questioned the formula used to determine the contractual basis of qualifying a housewife as an employee. 

A recent High Court ruling over a matrimonial property dispute has set tongues wagging. The case involved an estranged husband pitted against his stay-at-home ex-wife who based his case on the Matrimonial Properties Act that promulgates spouses’ proportional ownership of their financial contribution into any jointly owned property acquired after marriage.

