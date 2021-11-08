Out with the smoke for Migori women

Members of Ratat CBO led by Caroline Akinyi (left) make rolls of briquette products at their workshop in Rongo, Migori County. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
By  Ondari Ogega

What you need to know:

  • Several women in Migori County, through self-help groups, have stepped up, leaving a green mark in the energy sector.
  • Millicent Odira, a small-scale farmer-turned clean energy entrepreneur, has become a formidable actor in the sector through her improved cook stoves.
  • Caroline Akinyi, a member of Ratat CBO, has ventured into the energy business through her briquette business.

The energy sector has been a male-dominated for long. Women, especially in rural Kenya, have inadvertently been viewed only as end-users in their societal deemed roles of cooking, or in lighting the homes.

