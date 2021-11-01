Opinion divided after Benin legalised abortion

A new law that allows women in Benin to terminate pregnancy within the first three months has received divided opinion from stakeholders. 

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Opinion among various stakeholders in Benin is divided over the move by its parliament to legalise abortion.
  • Under the new law, women will be at liberty to terminate their pregnancy within the first three months if it is likely to “aggravate or cause material, educational, professional or moral distress, and be incompatible with her or the unborn child’s interest.

Benin’s parliament recently voted to legalise abortion.

