Only 24 per cent of global Covid-19 taskforces are women

Latest data show that men outnumber women in Covid-19 government task forces around the world.

Data released by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Women, and the Gender Inequality Research Lab (Girl) at the University of Pittsburgh, indicate such disproportionate representation will hamper women’s recovery from the pandemic.

According to the Covid-19 Global Gender Response Tracker, a tool that analyses government pandemic policies, women, on average, still make up only 24 per cent of members among 225 Covid-19 task forces examined across 137 countries. Shockingly, in 26 task forces, there are no women at all.

The three organisations in a statement released recently, said the new data shows that only eight countries in the world have Covid-19 taskforces with gender parity.

The data was released as the world marks a year of the pandemic. It came as the world continues to navigate the staggering impacts of the pandemic on women from their role as frontline healthcare workers, to loss of jobs as the informal economy shrinks.

Covid-19 has also seen an alarming spike in domestic violence and unpaid care burden, threatening to push 47 million additional women into extreme poverty.

“Women have been on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response, making up 70 per cent of healthcare workers globally. However, they have been systematically excluded from the decision-making processes on how to address the impacts of the pandemic,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

Pivotal decisions

Mr Steiner observed that women’s full and inclusive participation in public institutions is critical to ensure their needs are adequately addressed in the pivotal decisions now being made; these are choices that will determine their futures for generations to come.

He noted that without women in decision making roles, Covid-19 measures taken by governments are more likely to ignore women’s needs and could further exacerbate the unequal recovery opportunities from the pandemic, which is already threatening to reverse decades of progress on gender equality.

UNDP and UN Women are now urging governments to ensure women not only have equal participation in Covid-19 response and recovery efforts, but also have equal decision-making power and leadership opportunities.

The two UN agencies opine that for an effective Covid-19 response, policies and programmes must include a gender lens, adding that 32 countries still register non gender-sensitive measures in response to Covid-19.

“It is inconceivable that we can address the most discriminatory crisis we have ever experienced without full engagement of women,” said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women Executive Director.

She also noted that men have given themselves the impossible task of making the right decisions about women without the benefit of women’s insights.

“This needs to be set right without delay so we can work together on a future that is equitable, gender-responsive and greener,” she added.

There are gaps in the economic recovery process that so far, have largely excluded women’s specific needs.

Women’s economic security

The Tracker data shows that, as of March 2021, only 13 per cent of the 2,280 Covid-19 fiscal, social protection and labour market measures target women’s economic security. It also indicates measures taken from cash transfers and food aid that targets or prioritise women, have often been small scale and temporary.

One year into the pandemic, most of the cash transfer schemes by governments had lasted only three months on average. The fiscal packages lack long-term specific measures to boost women’s recovery from the pandemic.

The Tracker has also revealed that only 11 per cent of social protection or labour market measures address unpaid care and domestic work, of which pre-pandemic women were doing three times as much as men.

Among the good practices, mostly taken by Europe and the Americas, include the provision of childcare services (34 countries), paid family or sick leave (44 countries), or flexible work arrangements (11 countries).

“We need more and better data and collaborations such as those between the University of Pittsburgh and the United Nations can help us get there," said Ann E. Cudd, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.

She added the research partnership has generated important new data that not only highlight the problem, but also provides the evidence needed to tackle these disparities.

Violence against women

Governments’ gender-related Covid-19 efforts continue to be most focused on addressing the increase of violence against women and girls during the pandemic, according to Tracker data.

Of the gender-sensitive measures in the Tracker, some 64 per cent focus on preventing or responding to violence against women and girls, including actions such as offering helplines, shelters and judicial responses.

While this is a positive first step, only one-third of countries with available data have treated violence against women and girls - related services as an integral part of their national and local pandemic response plans.

