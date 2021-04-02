Only 24 per cent of global Covid-19 taskforces are women

Cabinet Secretary of Education Prof. George Magoha  with members of Education Covid-19 taskforce committee addressing a media briefing at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Education in May last year. Latest data shows that men outnumber women in Covid-19 government taskforces around the world. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Latest data show that men outnumber women in Covid-19 government task forces around the world.
  • According to the Covid-19 Global Gender Response Tracker, women, on average, still make up only 24 per cent of members among 225 Covid-19 task forces examined across 137 countries.
  • New data shows that only eight countries in the world have Covid-19 taskforces with gender parity.

Latest data show that men outnumber women in Covid-19 government task forces around the world.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.