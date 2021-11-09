One-stop code for GBV emergency help launched

Agnes Malesi (left) explains to Macjoy Khayali, how the short code for reporting GBV cases during the interview at the Dhobi Women Network offices in Kileleshwa on October 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Dhobi Women Network has launched an emergency code for gender-based violence survivors to access help.
  • The USSD code *483*143# provides a one-stop platform for reporting incidents, connecting with a hospital for treatment, receiving tele-counselling, and finding a shelter.

An emergency code for gender-based violence (GBV) survivors to access help, has been launched.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.