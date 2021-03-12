On a mission to uplift Nakuru slum women’s lives

Hellen Tonui with some trophies and certificates she has won for her exemplary leadership that has impacted women in Nakuru West. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Every day, Hellen Tonui leads tens of hundreds of women in sprawling slums of Kaptembwo, Barut and Kapkures in Nakuru West, in a bid to empower them.
  • If she is not distributing food and medical supplies and giving women health and nutritional tips, she is attending Nyumba Kumi security meetings and talking to women groups on the need to save for a rainy day.
  • This has led to the formation of table-banking groups in collaboration with Joyful Women.

As she criss-crosses the dusty, sprawling slums of Kaptembwo, Barut and Kapkures in Nakuru West, Ms Hellen Tonui may easily pass as an ordinary woman hawking door-to-door.

