Official blames poor parenting for rampant child abuse

Fourteen-year-old twins from Uasin Gishu County with their babies aged two days and six days respectively, at their home in Ng’enyilel, Turbo, on September 01, 2021. In Tharaka Nithi County, an official has blamed parental neglect for the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, among other vices. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

What you need to know:

  • Tharaka Nithi County Coordinator of Children's Services Wachira Kiragu, has told journalists that children neglected by their parents are the main victims of defilement, teenage pregnancies, female genital mutilation and early marriages.
  • He said many parents do not care about the whereabouts of their children, especially during holidays and weekends when they are out of school.

The increased cases of child abuse in Tharaka Nithi County is as a result of poor parenting, an official in the county has said.

