Nyeri sex workers drop trade for table banking

A group of sex workers in Kieni, Nyeri County have come up with a table banking project; they hope this will be their ticket out of poverty.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For 18 years, Emily (not her real name) has been a commercial sex worker in Nyeri County, after enduring a difficult childhood full of poverty and neglect.
  • She has now rounded up 64 women who live off sex work, and started a table banking project. 

For 18 years, Emily (not her real name) has been a commercial sex worker in Kieni, Nyeri County, after enduring a difficult childhood full of poverty and neglect.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.