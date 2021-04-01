Nyeri man charged for defiling daughter

A man has been arraigned at a Nanyuki court for allegedly defiling his 17-year-old daughter.

Mr Joshua Kamau appeared before resident Magistrate Vincent Masivo on Wednesday where he faced incest and indecent act charges.

Mr Kamau was charged that on the diverse dates between the year 2019 and March 22, 2021, he committed the offence at Kwa Mwea area, Gakawa location in Kieni East, Nyeri County.

The accused denied the two charges but the prosecution asked the court to deny him a cash bail or bond.

The prosecution argued that the accused has severally threatened the complainant (minor's mother) and the minor since the case was lodged in court.

"We pray that the accused person should not be granted bail or bond because he has been threatening both the mother and the girl. We require more time so that they can appear in court and testify in this case" the prosecutor told the court.

Questioned whether he was comfortable with the prayers sought by the prosecution, Mr Kamau said: "It is okay, I don't have any objections".

The accused person will be detained in prison as the case proceeds.

The matter will continue on April 6, 2021.

