Nyeri man charged for defiling daughter

Residents of Runogone in Imenti North demonstrate in August last year. They demanded the arrest of a 61-year-old man accused of incest.


Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Man has been arraigned at a Nanyuki court for allegedly defiling his 17-year-old daughter.
  • Mr Joshua Kamau denied the charges and was detained in prison as case proceeds.

A man has been arraigned at a Nanyuki court for allegedly defiling his 17-year-old daughter.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.