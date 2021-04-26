Number of working women in Laikipia higher than men

Members of Osukuroi Women Group inside a green house at Chumvi area in Laikipia Count,  last year. A new report shows more women than men in the county are employed in the agricultural sector.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

What you need to know:

  • Report shows that the county has a total of 237,772 employed persons who are engaged in various economic activities. Out of these, 119,702 are women while 118,065 are men.
  • Among the informal and formal activities, agriculture has the majority of employees – 158,359 people – representing 66.6 per cent of the total workforce.

The number of women employees in the agricultural sector in Laikipia has outnumbered that of men, the County Labour Report 2021 shows.

