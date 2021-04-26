Number of working women in Laikipia higher than men

The number of women employees in the agricultural sector in Laikipia has outnumbered that of men, the County Labour Report 2021 shows.

The female employees in the sector are 88,753 representing 74.1 per cent compared to their male counterparts who are 69,606 representing 59 per cent.

The report shows that the county has a total of 237,772 employed persons who are engaged in various economic activities. Out of these, 119,702 are women while 118,065 are men.

Among the informal and formal activities, agriculture has the majority of employees – 158,359 people – representing 66.6 per cent of the total workforce.

The number of women has also taken the lead in the hospitality industry with 2,488 employees representing 2.1 per cent compared to 1,692 men in the field who represent 1.4 per cent.

The county also has majority of women in the education sector at 2,249 representing 1.9 per cent compared to the men’s 1,853 representing 1.6 per cent.

In human health and social work, the data shows that the number of female employees were 1,009 against male’s 736, representing 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

According to the report released by Governor Ndiritu Muriithi recently, small scale agriculture contributes 51.1 per cent of employment while pastoralism contributes 9.1 per cent.

Urban areas

The data shows that 146,526 people are engaged in agriculture from rural areas representing 80.4 per cent, while 11,835 people are participating in the same venture in urban areas representing 21.3 per cent.

“Majority of employees in rural residences are in the agriculture sector accounting for 80 per cent of the total workforce, while majority of employees in urban residences are in the other service activities category accounting for 34 per cent of the total workforce in urban areas,” the report reads.

The report was published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the Laikipia County government.

Mr Muriithi said his administration has injected adequate resources towards infrastructure, agriculture, trade and water so as to create conducive environment for business growth.

“My government will continue to pursue more opportunities for employment creation and increasing household incomes to ensure the improvement of the people's livelihood,” the governor said.

@Jamesmurymy

jmurimi@ke.nationmedia.com