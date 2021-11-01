Nowhere to run, Nairobi school girls are not safe!

A girl playing in Korogocho slums, Nairobi. A new survey shows that girls are not safe in school, places of worship and in their homes, and need protection. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Odhiambo Orlale

What you need to know:

  • A recent survey by Polycom for Development shows shows that apart from sexual violence, exploitation and harassment, girls also face mental health challenges.
  • From the 3,021 notes collected in the survey, 19 per cent (564) related to sexual harassment and abuse.
  • A majority 23 per cent (132) reported experiencing indecent touching.

How safe are our girls in their homes, public spaces and places of worship?

