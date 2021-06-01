Nowhere to go: The agony of women kicked out of Njiru

Ms Jecinta Wanjiku in her rented mabati room in Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums, Nairobi. Her house was  brought down during Njiru demolitions.

Photo credit: Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group
By  Sammy Waweru

What you need to know:

  • Jecinta Wanjiku Macharia is a victim of the recent demolitions in Njiru Sub-county, in the outskirts of Nairobi.
  • The evictions left an untold story of women and children subjected to anguish.
  • Within the first few days after the demolitions, she was hosted by a family member. She has since moved to Mukuru Kwa Reuben, a slum in Nairobi.

At the crack of dawn on March 26, 2021, Ms Jecinta Wanjiku Macharia and her family were woken up by teargas canisters.

