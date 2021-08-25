Now I see the light, the story of a reformed cutter

Betty Kosgei, a reformed cutter from Kamansietoi village, in Emurua Dikirr, Narok County. She cut 200 girls when she was involved in FGM.

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Betty Kosgei was in the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) practice for 20 years, cutting at least 200 girls.
  • The reformed cutter is now an anti-FGM campaigner having realised its negative impact on girls.

She could cut 10 girls at any given time. In her village, were four other cutters serving an equal number of girls or more.

