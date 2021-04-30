Not yet 'uhuru' for Samburu girls despite Kenyatta's Kisima Declaration

SGF Executive Director Josephine Kulea (right) estimates that more Samburu girls are suffering in silence for fear of stigmatisation. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since the infamous Kisima anti-FGM declaration officiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 5, more than six girls have been rescued while being subjected to FGM.
  • SGF Executive Director Josephine Kulea, estimates that more girls are suffering in silence for fear of stigmatisation.
  • On March 5, Samburu elders signed declaration forms that heeded support to end FGM.

About 79 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates in Samburu did not sit for this year's exams owing to cultural prevalence that include female genital mutilation (FGM). This is the highest tally to ever miss out on primary level national exams in the county.

