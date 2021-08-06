Not a man’s work; the bold women of Kamukunji Market

Janet Kwamboka lost her teaching job in March last year. At the time, she was pregnant (in her last trimester) and couldn't look for another job.

Today, however, she is employed at Kamukunji Jua Kali market along Landhies Road, off east Nairobi's central business district.

She works at a hardware shop, which supplies raw materials to hundreds of informal sector artisans who make steel buckets and boxes, steam table pans, deep fryers and cooking pots, among other wares.

As we move around the busy market, we meet artisans hammering metals in a deafening competing order while others, near a drain running with stinky grizzle grey water, leave passers-by with driblets of paint as they busy themselves refining their merchandise.

Ms Kwamboka, dressed in a red T-shirt, grey stripped white sweat pants and a beanie hat, is one of the three women working in this market. This is her fifth month on the job that involves sorting out and cutting metals using a metal shears or hacksaw.

“I love my job,” she says with a soft smile as she bends to pick a round six metal used for making handles for the steel boxes.

Trained teacher

It took the 25-year-old a week to learn the ropes. From the way she pulls one metal after the other and cuts it in a flick of seconds with so much ease, it is clear she's good at what she does.

The mother of two, who is a trained primary school teacher, is happy that unlike her previous job where she worked 10 hours a day for Sh10,000 pay (which she sometimes earned in instalments) she is assured of a daily wage of Sh700 whether there are sales or not.

“Here, I report at 8am and leave at 5pm; I am at peace that at the end of the day, I have something to go back home with,” she says.

“That wasn't the case with the school. You'd be told parents haven’t paid fees, so a month passes by without a salary, yet you use fare to get to the school,” says Ms Kwamboka who appreciates her husband for supporting her in the thick of things.

She is happy her spouse didn't resist her choice of work when she informed him of the new opportunity. He allowed her to do that which she felt comfortable with, and affirmed her capability.

At work, male customers and fellow male artisans congratulate her for her bold move to immerse herself in the muscle stretching, energy sapping work.

Occasionally, she is hit with sensual swipes from male customers.

“One time, a male client asked me, ‘Why would a beautiful girl like you do this job? Find a man to keep you. You should be at home not here’,” she says as she takes a break to pull up the wrist collars of her grey leather gloves on her left hand.

“I told him, we are no longer in the world where women sit at home waiting for their husbands to provide everything. They also need a wife who can support them. Not the one asking for money every single day.”

Jane Njeri sealing steel buckets in a hardware shop at Kamukunji Jua Kali Market, last month.

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

As we comb through the market, we stumble on 50-year-old Jane Njeri. She is inside a hardware stall fitted with wire mesh at the front. It is at the corner of an L-shaped string of stalls where many artisans, men in faded aprons, some pressing hard the sheet metals or hitting the steels with full weight.

Ms Njeri doesn't have a mask or glove on her; only a canvas half-waist apron and a white wrap over her head.

Today, she is lucky to have found work. She is a casual labourer who moves from one corner of the market to the other for handiwork. She mainly does the sealing of steel buckets and cooking pots using putty, with her bare hands.

“I have done this jua kali work since the Moi era. I started somewhere in 2000, when I separated from my husband,” says the granny to a seven-year-old. She has raised her grand-daughter since the girl was nine-months old after her mother’s death.

“I would carry her on my back, walk with her from Mathare slums and move with her around the market looking for work. I could do my work while she lay beside me, take time off to feed her or carry her when she cries,” she explains.

To date, they still work hand in hand although she has enrolled her in a preparatory school in Mathare.

“I take her to school at 6am and later pick her. She hangs around wherever I am working until I finish. She is my child and I must be there for her no matter what," says Ms Njeri who starts scouting for work at 7am.

Sometimes she goes three days in a week without a job. On the lucky days, the work may be much and she is forced to extend to 8pm to make good money.

For every 100 steel buckets she seals, she earns Sh500, an equivalent of Sh5 wage per bucket.

Some of the steel buckets Ms Njeri works on. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

A few merchants, however, pay Sh7 she says.

On a good day, she makes Sh800, but often ends up all spent before she can secure another job.

"I don't give up," she says, “I wake up every day very optimistic that I'll find work. I don't look at it as a man's work. The question is, can my hands do the work or not? The rest doesn't bother me.”

“Assume I sat home and told myself only men can do this job, would I know that it is doable? That I can indeed do it myself?” wonders Ms Njeri who learnt the trade from her first male employer two decades ago.

As we exit the market, we notice another woman painting a steel box with Bleu de France paint behind a heap of coloured boxes lined up along the road.

She is, however, too busy to spare a minute for an interview.