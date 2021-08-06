Not a man’s work; the bold women of Kamukunji Market

Janet Kwamboka doing what she loves at Kamukunji Jua Kali Market along Landhies Road in Nairobi, last month.  

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Janet Kwamboka lost her teaching job in March last year and currently works Kamukunji Jua Kali market in Nairobi.
  • This is her fifth month on the job that involves sorting out and cutting metals using a metal shears or hacksaw.
  • 50-year-old Jane Njeri who has done this jua kali work since the late President Moi's era mainly seals steel buckets and cooking pots using putty, with her bare hands.

Janet Kwamboka lost her teaching job in March last year. At the time, she was pregnant (in her last trimester) and couldn't look for another job.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.