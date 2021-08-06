No amount of intimidation will stop me from vying

By Maureen Ongala

  • Ruth Wilson Charo is eyeing the Kilifi North parliamentary seat come 2022 and has no doubt she will win.
  • Her push to join politics was inspired by the current situation in her constituency where a bigger population is poor.
  • Since last February when she declared her political ambition, she has had it rough - from threats to spoiling her business, to physical attacks.

Being a female politician in Kilifi is challenging. Men look down upon you; they see a woman as an inferior person. And the society does not give you a chance to express yourself,” says Ruth Wilson Charo.

