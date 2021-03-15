NMS hospitals to offer gender-based violence services

NMS Director General Mohamed Badi (left) with former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu during the official opening of Soweto Hospital in Embakasi East Constituency last month by President Uhuru Kenyatta.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All the 24 new health facilities built by Nairobi Metropolitan Services  have integrated sexual and gender-based violence services.
  • NMS Director General Mohamed Badi says at least 6,262 SGBV cases have been reported across county government hospitals in the last 11 months alone.
  • NMS has also set up 21 facilities, Tumaini clinics, to provide integrated GBV services.

All the 24 new health facilities built by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have integrated sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) services, Major General Mohamed Badi has said.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.