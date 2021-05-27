NHIF to cover obstetric fistula in its packages

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta visits patients during a tour of the Specialised Reproductive Health Clinic 66 at Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi, during the commemoration of the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula.


Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has applauded NHIF for the move by NHIF to include obstetric fistula in its health packages.
  • She also visited patients who had benefited from free fistula surgeries at KNH as part of activities to commemorate International Day to End Obstetric Fistula.

There is hope for obstetric fistula patients after National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) included the medical condition in its health packages.

