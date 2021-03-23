NGOs launch Sh50 million resilience fund for GBV survivors

Ms Winfred Awino, a GBV survivor, recounts her experience during the launch of the Jasiri Fund at a Nairobi hotel on March 4, 2021.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Creaw Kenya, Collaborative Centre for Gender and Development and Groots Kenya with support of MasterCard Foundation have identified 10 counties where they will support survivors of SGBV in the context of Covid-19.
  • Fund is being operated alongside other GBV response services including legal advisory services, psychosocial support, rescue services, shelter facilities and business development support services.

Survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), especially during the Covid-19 period, have a reason to smile after three organisations rolled out a multi-million project to support them.

