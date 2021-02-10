NGO launches ‘Adopt a Clitoris’ campaign to fight FGM

At least 150 Kenyan women who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) are set to benefit from a clitoral restorative surgery (CRS).

Clitoraid, a US-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) will perform the reconstructive surgeries in Kenya in October, this year, during its third humanitarian mission to the country.

On February 6, the NGO launched ‘Adopt a Clitoris’ campaign aimed at raising global awareness on ending FGM while at the same time calling for financial donations to cover the costs of the surgeries.

It indicates the current estimates of the CRS in Kenya to be $600 owing to Covid-19 pandemic, which tripled the cost of medical supplies.

“These women are desperate to turn the page on the unspeakable trauma they’ve endured in their childhood,” said Ms Nadine Gary, Clitoraid Director of Operations in the organisation’s February 6, statement.

Ms Gary equated the female cut to ‘unimaginable violence’ against women and girls. She emphasised the urgency of helping the women to reclaim their reproductive rights. Women who have been mutilated report of excruciating pain during delivery and sexual relations.

A 2014 study on Clitoral reconstruction after female genital mutilation/cutting: case studies published in International Society for Sexual Medicine indicate a reduction of pain and improved sexual function after the repair.

Sexual therapy

It, however, recommends offering the women multidisciplinary care, including sexual therapy before and after the surgery.

While another- Clitoral Reconstruction after Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting: A Review of Surgical Techniques and Ethical Debate published in Journal of Sexual Medicine in April 2020, emphasises on informed consent prior to the surgery.

“Women must be appropriately informed about the risks of CR and the lack of strong evidence regarding potential benefits,” reads the study.

“They must be educated about their genital anatomy and disabused of any myths surrounding female sexual function as well as assessed and treated in accordance with the current scientific evidence and best clinical practices,” it adds.

According to United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), at least 200 million girls and women alive today and living in 31 countries have undergone FGM, globally.

In East Africa, Kenya leads in prevalence rates at 21 per cent compared to Tanzania (10 per cent) and Uganda (0.3 per cent).This is according to Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting: A Call for a Global (2020) report by Equality Now.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com







