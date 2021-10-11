Nakuru slum girls get tips on digital skills

International Day of the Girl Child

Mr James Wakibia (left) an environmental activist giving tips to girls and young women on photography during the International Day of the Girl Child in Nakuru Town on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

More than 50 girls from Nakuru Town East slums marked the International Day of the Girl Child by receiving digital skills

