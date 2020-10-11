Nakuru marks International Day of the Girl Child

More than 300 girls gathered at Hyrax Hill Museum on Sunday to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child.

The event saw adolescent girls from Nakuru East, Nakuru West and Rongai sub-counties discuss challenges including those brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The girls were also advised on leadership and entrepreneurship.

“We gave the girls tips on good governance and how they can seize opportunities and become change-makers in the society," said Ann Mwithaga of the Ann Mwithaga Foundation.

Rani Ramchandani, President of Lions Club Menengai, said the girls were also advised on how to counter gender-based violence, harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), HIV/Aids and hygiene among others

“They learnt new skills, empowerment and human rights. Girls, just like boys, have the right to education and safe and healthy lives,” said Ms Ramchandani.

Participation critical

Youth Bila Noma Programme Coordinator Rukia Ahmed noted that if effectively supported in their adolescence, girls can spearhead positive changes in society.

"Their participation in matters including leadership, climate change, resolution of political conflicts, disease prevention, elimination of violence and the achievement of gender equality is critical," said Ms Ahmed.

She added the girls were given tips on how to avoid being sucked into radicalisation and violent extremism.

"Strengthening community resilience through girls was one of our objectives for this year's [event] because they are change-makers in the society," she said.

The celebration themed "My voice, Our Equal Future" was sponsored by organisations including Midrift-Hurinet, Maisha Mapaya, Vera Technical Training College, Tobias Foundation, Nakuru West Community Development Organisation, Kivu Resort and Lions Club Nakuru.

Others sponsors were Women Like Us Centre, Black Coffee Network, Mediheal Group of Hospitals, National Museum of Kenya, Eddy Kiragu Foundation, Leona Foundation and Sarova Woodlands Hotel, Nakuru.

During the event, the girls were given free sanitary towels while boys received underwear.

