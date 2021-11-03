Nairobi County signs new law on gender violence

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu  has signed a new law to boost the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in the county. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi County on Monday signed a new law to boost the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the county.

