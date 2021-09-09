Nairobi County passes new law to fight SGBV

Nominated MCA Wanjiru Kariuki during the interview with nation.africa.  She has sponsored the Nairobi City County Sexual and Gender-Based Management and Control Bill 2019.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nairobi City County Sexual and Gender-Based Management and Control Bill 2019 was sponsored by Nominated MCA Wanjiru Kariuki.
  • Ms Kariuki said the new law promotes public awareness on causes, impact, consequences and means of preventing SGBV in the county.

The fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Nairobi County has received a boost after the County Assembly passed a new law to fight the vice.

