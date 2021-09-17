Nacosti voted best State champion of gender fairness





The National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (Nacosti) has been rated the best government institution in advancing gender equity.

The commission scored 98 per cent in an evaluation done by the State Department of Gender and National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) on gender mainstreaming in government departments for the 2020/2021 financial year.

In the State corporation category, Konza Technopolis Development Authority came in second with 93 per cent, followed by Retirement Benefits Authority (91 per cent), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (87 per cent), Nyayo tea Zones (84 per cent) and National Irrigation Authority at 81 per cent.

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and National Youth Service also performed well scoring 89 and 82 per cent receptively.

Lake Basin Development Authority scored 18 per cent while Kenya Forest Service, Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Industrial Estate , Kenya Accreditation Service and National Transport and Safety Authority scoring 31,36,37 and 38 per cent respectively.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs topped the ministries category with 93 per cent followed by the Ministry of Energy (92 per cent) and National Treasury at 78 per cent.

Universities

The ranking lists the Ministry of Environment and Forestry as the worst at 26 per cent.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University led the universities category with 93 per cent followed by Moi and Murang’a University of Technology at 93 per cent each.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Agriculture and University of Kabianga also posted impressive results scoring 92 and 92 per cent respectively.

Garissa University was named the worst performing at 17 per cent with Rongo University following closely at 25 per cent.

In the colleges’ category, Kenya Education Management Institute emerged the winner with 93 per cent with Nachu and Eldama Ravine technical and Vocational Institutes registering the lowest points at 31 per cent each.

The ranking was pegged on the existence of a gender mainstreaming structure, development, review and implementation of the gender mainstreaming policy in the various government departments.

Another indicator used was development, review of a workplace policy on gender-based violence and the implementation of a GBV policy.

The assessors also looked at whether respective government departments trained their board members, senior management and committee members on gender mainstreaming and sensitised the staff on gender mainstreaming in the reporting period.