MYWO, Equity Bank to support women's water project

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) national chairperson Rahab Muiu (in striped attire) with treasurer Susan Owino (centre) during the MYWO and Equity Bank sensitisation meeting at Aga Khan Hall in Kisumu on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maendeleo ya Wanawake and Equity Bank have signed an MoU to make the National Harvesting Water Project a success.
  • Once fully implemented, the project will ensure households at the grassroots receive 10,000-litre tanks to harvest is safe and clean rain water for domestic use.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake (MYWO) and Equity Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make the National Harvesting Water Project, launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in December last year, a success.

