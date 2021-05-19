My wife is a husband beater, confesses Nakuru man

Mr Martin Njoroge a matatu driver in Nakuru during the interview last month. He confessed that he is a victim of domestic violence. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The scars on Martin Njoroge's body explain the abuse and assault he has endured in his marriage.
  • The 39-year-old laments that he never knows what to expect when he goes home in the evening from work.

The few years Martin Njoroge has been married have been the worst of his life. He confesses he has silently suffered sexual abuse.

