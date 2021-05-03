My sister's illness pushed me to mental health advocacy

Triza Muthoni during the interview in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County late last year. Her elder sister's mental illness prompted her to conduct research on the condition.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2018, Trizah Muthoni, an advocate of mental health, partnered with her friend Linda Njeru to set up a community-based organisation that reaches out to people battling mental health issues.
  • The non-profit organisation also acts as a bridge between those who need help and professionals as well as health facilities where one can get medication.

As the young and old struggle with hardships and toxic relationships pushing them to depression and suicide, Trizah Muthoni, 34, decided not to sit back and watch but act.

