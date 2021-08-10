My life as a mechanic: I wore a skirt on my first day at work

Esther Wangoi Kamonya, 27, is one of the only five female mechanics at Grogan in Nairobi.

By  Winnie Onyando

What you need to know:

  • Ms Wamboi as she is popularly known at work has loved mechanic jobs since childhood.
  • Her male colleagues praise her and admire her aggressiveness and diligence at work; she challenges them by doing even what some of them are unable to do.

I meet Esther Wangoi Kamonya,  flat on her back fixing the tire of a vehicle at Grogan garage in Nairobi. She is dressed in a blue overall with black oil stains.

