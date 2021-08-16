My Grade Eight daughter's pregnancy broke me

Young mother and child: The recent exposé that 160,000 aged 10-19 years failed to resume studies in January after falling pregnant or being married off, should jolt the country into action.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Human rights violations including teen pregnancy, FGM, child marriage continue to be key problems in the country.
  • The recent exposé that 250,000 girls dropped out of school following the nine-month long Covid-19 instigated school closure demonstrate the need to focus on solutions to these stubborn issues that conspire to keep adolescent girls and young women from sustainable economic opportunities.

When she confirmed that her 15-year-old daughter was pregnant, Mary Ruth was devastated. Even the reality that she would become a grandmother, did not excite the mother of seven. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.