My father's violence pushed me into GBV activism

Purity Nkatha Mwirigi during the interview with nation.africa in Isiolo town. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Purity Nkatha Mwirigi never thought she would ever become a victim of domestic violence.
  • Her step-father would beat her mother up every evening for no reason and this pained her a lot.
  • Her major setback would, however, come a year later, while in Form Two, when the father threatened to kill her and throw her out of their home over unknown reason.

Purity Nkatha Mwirigi always counted herself lucky for being born and raised in a happy family.  

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.