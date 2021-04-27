My business saved me - Gathoni wa Muchomba

Kiambu County Women Representative and Kewopa chairperson Gathoni Wa Muchomba.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Kiambu County Women Representative wanted to be free from the hustle and bustle of formal employment and ventured into media business.
  • She is the founder of Smart Media Colleges and Utugi TV.
  • Had her business been unstable, she would not have not been successful in her candidature for the Kiambu County Woman seat.

At one point, Kiambu County Women Representative and Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) chairperson was a radio presenter at a local vernacular station.

