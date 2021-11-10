My biggest dream is to leave the house without a male companion

In this 2019 picture, a couple enjoys their meal in a cafe in Kabul. The historic deal between the US and the Taliban leaves unresolved the fate of Afghan women, whose fragile gains could come under threat.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Fuller Project Team

What you need to know:

  • All that Laila knew of the Taliban regime came from the historical narratives of women who shared their bitter experience of living under their regime.
  • On Sunday, August15,  she went to work then a colleague in a hurried and stressed tone told her, “The Taliban have entered Kabul; go back home!”

This story was produced in partnership with Rukhshana Media and is part of The Fuller Project’s ongoing series, Ending America’s forever war: What is next for Afghan women?, documenting what the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil means for the women who have lived through it.

