Murang'a police rescue pregnant 15-year-old from marriage

A Form Two girl (in pink) who was rescued from marriage to a 30-year-old man in Tharaka-Nithi County, in June last year. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Police in Murang’a have rescued a 15-year-old girl who has been living as a wife to a 19-year-old boy in an effort to enforce the 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.