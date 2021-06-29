Murang’a man who married 15-year-old niece arrested

Police in Gatanga, Murang'a on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man who turned his 15-year-old niece into his wife. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police in Gatanga, Murang'a on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man who turned his 15-year-old niece into his wife.
  • The girl is a Class Seven pupil and her absence from school since they resumed in August, led the school management and the security agents to commence a probe into her whereabouts.

Police in Gatanga, Murang'a on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man who turned his 15-year-old niece into his wife. He took advantage of the long Covid-19 school break to take her in.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.