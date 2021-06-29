Murang’a man who married 15-year-old niece arrested

Police in Gatanga, Murang'a on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man who turned his 15-year-old niece into his wife. He took advantage of the long Covid-19 school break to take her in.

The man is also accused of forcibly administering family planning pills to the girl to ensure she never got pregnant.

Local Police boss Peter Muchemi, said the suspect was arrested at his home in a combined operation by administrators and the police.

“The girl is a Class Seven pupil and her absence from school since they resumed in August, led the school management and the security agents to commence a probe into her whereabouts. It is then that we discovered that she was living with her uncle who was sexually abusing her,” he said.

Mr Muchemi added that the girl has since been handed over to the children’s department.

Medical tests

“We want to ascertain the extent of damage …Medical tests will give us a bearing on the inclusive charges to infer on the suspect. It is a very sad case of the enemy of our girls’ chastity being in the family. When some family members become so cruel to their children, it awakens us to the fact that we got real hard work to unleash in stemming the menace,” he said.

“He kept threatening me that he would kill me if I attempted to escape,” the girl told nation.africa.

She said he forced her to lie to neighbours that she lived with him as a relative owing to the poverty at her home.

Mr Muchemi accused the society of being “disturbingly complacent in some societal evils” saying “it is untrue that there were no neighbours who knew of the criminal and incestuous union between the two but opted to treat it as a normal happening.”

He said he is contemplating arresting some of the neighbours who witnessed the union happen but withheld the information from the security agents.

